DeWine appoints new judge to Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced on Thursday that he has appointed a new judge to the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division.

According to DeWine’s office, Robert J. Jones, Jr. will assume office on Dec. 18 and will be taking the seat that was formerly held by Judge Denise Cubbon. Jones will finish out the remainder of the current term and will need to run for election in November 2024 to retain the seat.

DeWine’s office says Jones has served as a magistrate for the Lucas County Juvenile Court since 2013. He has also served as a hearing officer for the Lucas County Child Support Enforcement Agency, general legal counsel for Timberland Square and an assistant prosecutor for the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Officer.

Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in history in 1993 from Ohio State University and he earned his juris doctor from the University of Toledo in 1997.

Jones also plays a role in his community as he is a local business owner, a member of St. Joseph Sylvania Catholic Church and is a member of the Toledo Bar Association.

