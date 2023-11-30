13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

East Toledo Parade scheduled to take place this weekend

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center, along with its partners, have announced the 51st East Toledo Parade will take place this weekend.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2. It will start on East Broadway in front of the Waite Football Stadium, continue on to Starr Avenue to Main Street and will finish at the corner of Main Street and Front Street.

“The parade has been a staple in the East Toledo community beginning in 1972,” said organizers. “The tradition is remembered by many!”

Organizers say they want to be sure that the parade continues for many years to come. This year’s parade will include over 40 vehicles, walking groups and floats to entertain the crowd. Santa Claus will also make an appearance at the end of the parade.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say

Latest News

Joshua Leasure, 37, is facing a series of charges for allegedly leading more than 20 TPD...
Man accused of leading TPD on nearly hour-long police chase indicted
When Minutes Matter
I-TEAM Special Report: When Minutes Matter airs Thursday at 11pm
Robert J. Jones, Jr. will assume office on Dec. 18 and will be taking the seat that was...
DeWine appoints new Lucas County juvenile judge
Kayvion Deon Estis, 18, is facing three counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper...
Toledo man charged in apartment shooting that injured multiple people, including child, out on bond