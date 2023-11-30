East Toledo Parade scheduled to take place this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center, along with its partners, have announced the 51st East Toledo Parade will take place this weekend.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2. It will start on East Broadway in front of the Waite Football Stadium, continue on to Starr Avenue to Main Street and will finish at the corner of Main Street and Front Street.

“The parade has been a staple in the East Toledo community beginning in 1972,” said organizers. “The tradition is remembered by many!”

Organizers say they want to be sure that the parade continues for many years to come. This year’s parade will include over 40 vehicles, walking groups and floats to entertain the crowd. Santa Claus will also make an appearance at the end of the parade.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.