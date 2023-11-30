13abc Marketplace
How weather affects the fall migration of birds

November was very sunny and mild, so did that have an impact?
The Biggest Week in American Birding is still months away, but the fall migration is happening right now.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Biggest Week in American Birding is still months away, but the fall migration is happening right now. But don’t expect it to be as dramatic as what we see each spring.

“It’s a little bit more nuanced in fall than it is in spring,” Ryan Jacob, the Banding Projects Director for Black Swamp Bird Observatory said. “Spring is really great, you have a lot of birds moving, they’re coming up here and passing through Ohio to get to their breeding grounds for the summer. In the fall, you have a lot of young birds, and it takes longer.”

For birds that go all the way to central and South America, their migration is determined by day length and is therefore more consistent. As for the birds that travel shorter distances, like to the southern United States, their migration is determined by the weather. Simply put… they’re not in a big rush until wintry weather arrives.

“So if it’s warmer up north, they don’t have as big of a reason to move south,” Jacob said. “Birds aren’t really dictated by cold necessarily, but by food availability. How cold it is just happens to coincide with food availability.”

The reverse is true in the spring. The arrival time of warmer weather usually coincides with those shorter-distance migrators coming through our region. Believe it or not, there are birds that come from way up north and spend the winter in Ohio!

“It does seem odd,” Jacob said. “But, if you’re coming from the Arctic, Ohio is still warmer than the Arctic.”

Right now, a lot of songbirds, ducks, and swans are on the move, and you can spot them at any of our local state parks, wildlife refuges, or even farm fields. You may not think of winter as a good time to go birding, but for the birds, it’s just another day.

“They can handle the cold, there’s still plenty of birds around, and it’s usually really picturesque scenery,” Jacob said. “So, it’s a great time to still get out and enjoy nature and look for birds.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

