I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Roof caves in, woman says Allstate won’t help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman hasn’t had a functioning roof over her head for more than nine months. She says her Allstate homeowner’s insurance isn’t doing anything to help.

“There’s no roof in my bedroom. There’s no floor,” Vale Thomas said. “I just want my life back.”

The shingles covering a section of her roof were ripped off during a storm in late March. A few days later, an Allstate representative assessed the damage.

While she was waiting to hear back, her roof began leaking and, then, gave way.

“I heard a ‘boosh,’ and the whole roof had fell in,” Thomas said.

Thomas received a letter from Allstate on May 15, saying that they were “unable to find physical damage” to and the roof and wouldn’t be making a payment in that specific area.

Thomas kept trying.

“I’ve had five different agents, and they keep telling me that they’re gonna help, and they’re gonna help, and they have not helped,” Thomas said.

While she’s waiting for Allstate, mold is growing. It landed her in the hospital a few months ago.

“I couldn’t breathe at night,” Thomas said. “When I went to the hospital, they found the black mold in my lungs.”

The damage now spans two floors.

“My office, downstairs, is directly under here,” Thomas said, standing in her bedroom. “The water is going straight down to my office, so my ceiling has black mold.”

Thomas asked the I-TEAM for help. We went to Allstate for answers.

After sending an Allstate representative the details of Thomas’ situation, they responded with a statement: “We are supporting our customer with their claim and will resolve it according to their policy.”

It’s more waiting for Thomas and more damage to her home.

“They said I’m supposed to be in good hands, but I don’t feel like it,” Thomas said.

