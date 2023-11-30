LC4, Lucas Co. officials kick off 2024 dog licensing period

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control and Lucas County officials are kicking off the 202 dog licensing period on Friday.

Officials say one-year, three-year and permanent dog licenses can be purchased from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, 2024, without penalty. Licenses cost $25 for one year, $75 for three years, and $250 for the life-of-a-dog option. Licenses purchased after Jan. 31, 2024 will include a late fee equal to the cost of the annual license.

According to officials, Ohio law requires all dogs 3 months and older to be registered in the county in which the dog is kept.

“If your dog gets lost, a license tag is the best tool we have to bring your dog home safe,” said Commissioner Pete Gerken. “Getting or renewing a dog license is not only legally required in Ohio, it helps Lucas County Canine Care & Control safely reunite lost pets with their families as soon as possible.”

Dog licenses can be bought at all 20 Toledo Lucas County Public Library branches, LC4 located at 410 S. Erie St. or at the Lucas County Auditor’s Office located at One Government Center, Suite 600. They can also be bought online.

“So far in 2023, Lucas County Canine Care & Control has reunited 724 dogs with their families,” said Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak. “If each dog is wearing a license, the reunification process is easier and more efficient.”

Officials say dog owners who purchase a 2024 license for their pet will receive an LC4 Loves Dogs key fob, which is a rewards program that offers discounts for services and goods at participating businesses and organizations.

LC4 is also offering a special edition license for veterans this year. Through a new partnership with the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission called Dog Tags for Dog Tags, honorably discharged veterans in Lucas County can receive a free 2024 Lucas County dog license. The Commission is also sponsoring up to 100 adoptions from LC4 for area veterans as part of the new program.

According to officials, veterans can obtain a voucher for a 2024 dog license or dog adoption from LC4 by calling the Veterans Service Commission at 419-213-6090 or by visiting the offices located at 2595 Arlington Ave.

“We are proud to partner with the Veterans Service Commission and the Auditor’s Office to support local veterans by encouraging dog ownership,” said LC4 Director Kelly Sears. “We are excited for this new program that will not only benefit the men and women who served our country, but our shelter dogs, too.”

For more information about dog licenses, adoptions, or other programs, click here.

