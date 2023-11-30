Local CEO hopes his medical scare encourages others to schedule routine doctor visits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nobody wants to hear it, but scheduling routine doctor visits is very important.

If your doctor can’t convince you to make an appointment, one local CEO hopes his story will.

National numbers show a 10.3% decrease in primary care visits since COVID-19. Joe Liszak said booking an appointment saved his life.

Liszak is the CEO of Community Health Services, where he’s worked for nearly 30 years. In 2009, he had a medical scare that nearly killed him. One he thought he had recovered from.

“I would walk through Kroger and I would be so thirsty, I’d grab water and pay for it after just to get through the shopping trip,” Liszak said.

Prior to the medical incident, Liszak wasn’t someone who regularly went to the doctor, for excuses we all make: too busy and felt healthy.

After feeling unwell for long enough, Liszak caved in and scheduled a visit with a doctor, just in time.

“They said your A1C is a 14 and it needs to be below a seven,” Liszak said. “You have Type 2 Diabetes and you’re 80 pounds heavier.”

Liszak wants his story to serve as a lesson for those struggling to prioritize annual care, a number that’s been growing post-pandemic according to Family Nurse Practitioner Lucas Shammo.

“After COVID-19, we noticed a lot of patients weren’t comfortable coming in and just used the urgent cares and emergency rooms for quick checks,” Shammo said.

Going to the emergency room for check-up reasons is considered inappropriate. Plus, emergency rooms and urgent care can come with heftier co-pays depending on the plan.

Another habit we are all guilty of is self-diagnosing. For many, when they experience one or a multitude of symptoms they turn to the internet for answers.

“They [online medical sources] are going to give you the biggest, baddest, worst scenario and I think it’s really important to talk to my patients in terms of least in-depth to most in-depth,” Shammo said.

Shammo recommends seeing your primary care provider once a year, ideally every six months. These visits are important for preventative care, as doctors are looking for conditions like hypertension and diabetes sooner rather than later.

Liszak said to not follow in his footsteps and see your doctor because booking an appointment saved his life.

For more information regarding Community Health Services, their email is CHSOhio.com and their phone number is 419-334-3869.

