13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Local CEO hopes his medical scare encourages others to schedule routine doctor visits

National numbers show a 10.3% decrease in primary care visits.
By Claire Mitchell and WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nobody wants to hear it, but scheduling routine doctor visits is very important.

If your doctor can’t convince you to make an appointment, one local CEO hopes his story will.

National numbers show a 10.3% decrease in primary care visits since COVID-19. Joe Liszak said booking an appointment saved his life.

Liszak is the CEO of Community Health Services, where he’s worked for nearly 30 years.  In 2009, he had a medical scare that nearly killed him. One he thought he had recovered from.

“I would walk through Kroger and I would be so thirsty, I’d grab water and pay for it after just to get through the shopping trip,” Liszak said.

Prior to the medical incident, Liszak wasn’t someone who regularly went to the doctor, for excuses we all make: too busy and felt healthy.

After feeling unwell for long enough, Liszak caved in and scheduled a visit with a doctor, just in time.

“They said your A1C is a 14 and it needs to be below a seven,” Liszak said.  “You have Type 2 Diabetes and you’re 80 pounds heavier.”

Liszak wants his story to serve as a lesson for those struggling to prioritize annual care, a number that’s been growing post-pandemic according to Family Nurse Practitioner Lucas Shammo.

“After COVID-19, we noticed a lot of patients weren’t comfortable coming in and just used the urgent cares and emergency rooms for quick checks,” Shammo said.

Going to the emergency room for check-up reasons is considered inappropriate.  Plus, emergency rooms and urgent care can come with heftier co-pays depending on the plan.

Another habit we are all guilty of is self-diagnosing.  For many, when they experience one or a multitude of symptoms they turn to the internet for answers.

“They [online medical sources] are going to give you the biggest, baddest, worst scenario and I think it’s really important to talk to my patients in terms of least in-depth to most in-depth,” Shammo said.

Shammo recommends seeing your primary care provider once a year, ideally every six months.  These visits are important for preventative care, as doctors are looking for conditions like hypertension and diabetes sooner rather than later.

Liszak said to not follow in his footsteps and see your doctor because booking an appointment saved his life.

For more information regarding Community Health Services, their email is CHSOhio.com and their phone number is 419-334-3869.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say

Latest News

FILE - Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, right, speaks beside Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during...
Documents of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and lieutenant governor subpoenaed in lawsuit over bribery scheme
FILE - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican...
Opponents gave input on ballot language for abortion-rights measure, Ohio elections chief says
The Biggest Week in American Birding is still months away, but the fall migration is happening...
How weather affects the fall migration of birds
CASA volunteers help advocate in court for abused and neglected children
Program that’s helped thousands of abused and neglected children in Lucas County needs more volunteers