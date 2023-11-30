13abc Marketplace
Man accused of leading TPD on nearly hour-long police chase indicted

Joshua Leasure, 37, is facing a series of charges for allegedly leading more than 20 TPD...
Joshua Leasure, 37, is facing a series of charges for allegedly leading more than 20 TPD officers on an hour-long chase throughout Toledo on July 13, 2023.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Holland man accused of leading police on an hour-long chase throughout Toledo, who was later released from the hospital without TPD’s knowledge, was indicted on Thursday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including nearly two dozen Toledo Police vehicles, chased Leasure for nearly an hour throughout Toledo in July. It ended with a crash when police deployed stop sticks.

Just a month later, he was arrested in Michigan for allegedly leading law enforcement on yet another chase.

