Man accused of leading TPD on nearly hour-long police chase indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Holland man accused of leading police on an hour-long chase throughout Toledo, who was later released from the hospital without TPD’s knowledge, was indicted on Thursday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including nearly two dozen Toledo Police vehicles, chased Leasure for nearly an hour throughout Toledo in July. It ended with a crash when police deployed stop sticks.

Just a month later, he was arrested in Michigan for allegedly leading law enforcement on yet another chase.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.