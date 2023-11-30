Man dead in Lenawee Co. hunting accident

LENAWEE CO., Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a hunter who was shot by another hunter in the 15000 block of Rome Rd in Rollin Twp.

The victim of this incident has died at the scene and the investigation is underway.

Further information will be released pending the on-going investigation.

Lenawee County 911 received the call at 9:43 a.m. and dispatched Medical and Law Enforcement to the scene, according to a press release.

Addison Fire Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office are currently working together on this investigation.

