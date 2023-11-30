13abc Marketplace
Man wakes up wife with screams after winning $1.9 million lottery

Jarrod Paxton was sitting at home watching football when he suddenly became a millionaire.
Jarrod Paxton was sitting at home watching football when he suddenly became a millionaire.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man recently got the surprise of a lifetime while playing the lottery online.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jarrod Paxton became one of the state’s latest millionaires thanks to playing the Jackpot Spectacular online game.

“You’ve got to be kidding me!” Paxton said he yelled after finding his winning ticket.

And that woke up his wife who was asleep in the other room.

Paxton said he was watching football at the time and his wife awoke thinking something had happened in the game.

He said he told his wife about their big win and she didn’t believe him at first.

“It’s hard to believe!” Paxton said. “I told my wife we just won $1.9 million!”

Paxton visited lottery headquarters to collect his $1.9 million prize earlier this week.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Paxton’s jackpot is the largest prize ever won online in the state’s history.

Paxton said he has no plans for his winnings except to pay debts and take care of his family.

The Jackpot Spectacular game features a progressive jackpot and is available online. The odds per game of winning a prize are 1 in 3.99, according to lottery officials.

