Maumee suspends new construction of discount stores for two years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The push to keep dollar stores out of Maumee. Maumee City Council unanimously passed a two-year moratorium on discount stores in the city.

Mayor Rich Carr tells 13 Action News he hopes this will help city leaders continue the revitalization of the city and bring in new families.

Maumee City Council unanimously approved a decision to halt the approval of any permits, plans and applications for new construction of discount stores for the next two years.

“The concern that we have is that if you get too many of any one type of business, then you eventually could end up with empty buildings. And empty buildings bring blight. And we’re trying to do everything we can to prevent blight rather than try to address it after it’s here,” Maumee Mayor Rich Carr said.

Mayor Carr says this is focused on the dollar-type stores and not having too many of them in the same area.

“We’ve seen in other areas where you bring in a number of the same types of businesses, they’re not all going to succeed. That’s not our determination of who succeeds and not, but when they do not succeed, then you have empty buildings. And empty buildings invite blight and crime and graffiti and that, and what we’re trying to do is to be proactive,” Carr said.

To help with that, city leaders plan to talk to Maumee residents and get their input.

“What we want to do is to allow our residents to have more input on what the priorities they have. Understanding that maybe their priorities aren’t the same as what we had. And if we listen to them and we understand what they want, then we’re addressing that,” Carr said.

Mayor Carr said the plan with this decision is to study other communities with an abundance of the same type of business.

“If you become stagnant, you’re gonna realize problems. So you want to make your city something where people want to come to and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Carr said.

Mayor Carr tells 13 Action News he’d like to see the city become more family-oriented. He says he doesn’t think more discount stores would help.

