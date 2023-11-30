Neighbor’s persistence helps get street lights fixed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo neighborhood feels safer Wednesday night after lights on Beaufort St. are fixed after three months. A lot of it has to do with one neighbor’s persistence.

That neighbor’s name is Jenny Moran. She has lived on the street just off Douglas Rd. for over 30 years.

“So, I’ve gone through a lot of things on this street and I want to have it safe,” said Moran.

She says when both street lights went out back in August, she called everyone she thought she was supposed to, and she kept track of all her phone calls and emails. “First I started calling Engage Toledo and then nothing got with that so then I called Toledo Edison.”

Moran says that after a few days went by and then eventually a few months, she decided to call us.

13 Action News emailed a spokesperson with Toledo Edison last week, and on Monday she told us the street lights would be fixed by third-party contractors Wednesday.

We waited with Moran until it got dark to see if they held true to their word, and they did.

“Oh my goodness we got street lights,” said Moran. “I’m just happy. I’m overjoyed. I feel like I’m a two-year-old just because there’s light.”

She says she hopes they are kept out of the dark in the future.

“Communication and telling us down the street what was going on I wouldn’t be doing all this, but I’m not sorry,” Moran says.

According to the Toledo Edison website, crews are supposed to repair street lights as soon as possible.

There are a few ways to contact Toledo Edison if your street light goes out. You can call 1-888-LIGHTSS or you can fill out a form online.

