13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

November 30th Weather Forecast

Sunny Today, Rain Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 50s. Rain is likely starting around 6am tomorrow. Steady rain is expected through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be steady in the low 40s. Light rain or drizzle is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will bring highs in the middle to upper 40s. Rain is likely on Sunday, especially for the afternoon and evening. Those rain showers could change to snow by Monday morning with lows near freezing. There is a chance of light snow on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Another warm up is likely late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

Latest News

November 30th Weather Forecast
11/29/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/29/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/29/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/29/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast