November 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 50s. Rain is likely starting around 6am tomorrow. Steady rain is expected through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be steady in the low 40s. Light rain or drizzle is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will bring highs in the middle to upper 40s. Rain is likely on Sunday, especially for the afternoon and evening. Those rain showers could change to snow by Monday morning with lows near freezing. There is a chance of light snow on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Another warm up is likely late next week.

