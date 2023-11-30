Ohio’s spousal rape exemption loophole would close under House bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio leaders are one step closer toward closing a legal loophole that allows someone to rape their spouse without consequences.

Lawmakers say spousal rape has been illegal in all 50 states for decades. But in Ohio, as long as there’s no threat of force or violence, then someone can’t be prosecuted.

That means someone could drug their spouse, make them unconscious, then rape them and be protected from prosecution, lawmakers said.

“We should protect all individuals in our state from sexual assault, regardless of their marital situation,” said Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania). “It should never be an affirmative defense to rape, that you’re married to someone”

The Ohio House on Wednesday nearly unanimously passed House Bill 161 to close that loophole. The bill’s sponsors previously said 11 other states have similar exemptions.

Efforts in Ohio have been ongoing to eliminate them since the mid 1980s but have routinely stalled in committee. This week marked the first time the proposal received a full vote in the House.

It passed in a 75-1 vote. Rep. Bill Dean (R-Xenia) was the lone “no” vote.

It now heads to the Senate for consideration. A similar bill has already been introduced in the chamber.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.