LIVE: OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re investigating an apparent crash involving an Amtrak train and a vehicle at the rail intersection with Front St./Holloway Rd., just north of Airport Highway.

Law enforcement on scene says the crash was fatal.

The photo in the story is from where the train stopped on the tracks near Wentworth Ave.

