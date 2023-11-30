Ottawa Park Ice Rink opens for the season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Park Ice Rink officially opens for the season on Thursday.

The first public skate of the season at the ice rink, located at 2015 Parkside Drive, will take place on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

According to the City of Toledo, public skating costs:

$4 for admission

$2 for seniors

Free for children under the age of 3

$2 for skate rental

Public skating takes place Thursdays through Sundays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can view the ice rink’s full calendar here.

The City says there will also be a few theme skate nights which include:

The ice rink also offers adult drop-in hockey, an adult hockey league and lessons to help you learn how to skate and play hockey.

For more information, or to make a reservation, click here.

