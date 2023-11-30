Program that’s helped thousands of abused and neglected children in Lucas County needs more volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a program that has been helping abused and neglected children in our community for decades. A court-appointed special advocate, or CASA volunteer, is appointed by a judge to represent the best interests of a child in court. And more volunteers are needed in Lucas County for this life-changing work.

According to Lucas County CASA program leaders, close to 1,000 children in the county are living away from their homes in any given year because of abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers work to help them navigate the challenges. It’s a program that has changed lives on several levels.

“Giving a child hope is giving a child the world,” Judy Leb, the director of the program said.

And Leb says hope is a big part of what’s created through the work of Lucas County CASA volunteers.

“The volunteers have three roles. They are an investigator, who is going to bring all the facts to the judge. They are an advocate for the best interests of the child, and they are a monitor. It is a check on the foster care system and the juvenile justice system and someone to walk a child through an extremely difficult time in their life,” Leb said. “We help children from the day they are born until the age of 18, and age 21 if they have a developmental disability. The average age of the child we see is four, so these are not children who have a voice. Over half of them have witnessed severe domestic violence in their own homes and the overwhelming majority of them are living with parents who are addicted to alcohol or drugs.”

Rich Heck has been a volunteer since 2016. He is a retired banker and an attorney.

“No child ever wakes up and says please abuse me and please neglect me. They need someone to be their advocate,” Heck said.

That’s exactly what Heck has been. He’s worked with all kinds of cases since starting his career as a CASA volunteer.

“There was one case where an eight-year-old child was acting like a parent to their siblings. They were providing food and care. I’ve also seen a child removed from a home with no electricity, running water or heat,” Heck said.

Heck is one of about 200 CASA volunteers in Lucas County. But there’s a need for many more. And it’s for anyone who has a heart to help change the world for children. “It’s tough, but if you have an interest in children and making their lives better, it’s all worth it.”

There’s a new training session to become a CASA volunteer set for January. The deadline to apply is Dec. 11. To learn more about the program or becoming a volunteer, click here.

You don’t have to be a lawyer to become a volunteer, you can come from any career background. In fact, you don’t even need a high school diploma. Leb adds that the majority of volunteers have full-time jobs.

On a side note, the Lucas County CASA program is one of the oldest in the United States. Thousands of abused and neglected children have been helped since 1980.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.