Suspect arrested, charged in shooting multiple people, including 12-year-old

The Toledo Police Department made an arrest and charged a suspect related to a shooting where four people were injured including a 12-year-old boy.
By Lily Lowndes
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department made an arrest and charged a suspect related to a shooting where four people were injured including a 12-year-old boy.

Kayvion Deon Estis, 18, was charged with multiple felonies, including felonious assault victim seriously harmed and felonious assault weapon or ordinance for the shooting at the Weiler Homes in East Toledo on Oct. 1.

Police released bodycam footage of officers responding to that shooting, where people can be seen calling for help and an ambulance. One person in the video alerted officers that there are two people shot inside of one of the houses.

Investigators say it all started when one victim was in a physical fight with Estis before Estis “started to shoot multiple rounds into a group of people.” That victim was shot in the shoulder blade. One of the other victims was shot in the right leg, causing serious harm and a fractured femur. The third was shot in the left side.

There are no charges yet related to the fourth shooting victim.

All four victims were transported to local hospitals and survived, although one was listed in critical condition, police told 13 Action News reporters who were at the scene in October.

Law enforcement says Estis was arrested by U.S. marshals and booked into jail just after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the felony charges, Estis faces two counts of improperly discharging firearm at or into habitation or school occupied structure.

If convicted of the felony charges, Estis could face decades in federal prison.

