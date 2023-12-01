13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/1: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Rainy December kickoff; more sct. showers Sunday
Leading off December on a wet note, with more scattered showers Sunday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting off December on a wet note, with 1/4″ of rain for many so far today. The afternoon will see a brief break in shower activity, picking back up later this evening (mostly along/north of the state line). The weekend holds more highs in the 40s and plenty of overcast skies, followed by light rain returning Sunday (and again Tuesday). Drier conditions prevail starting next midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say

Latest News

Leading off December on a wet note, with more scattered showers Sunday. Dan Smith explains.
12/1: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Expect steady morning rain with even steadier temperatures in the mid-40s.
12/1: Erin's Friday Forecast
11/30/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/30/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/30/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/30/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast