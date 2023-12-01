12/1: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

We’re starting off December on a wet note, with 1/4″ of rain for many so far today. The afternoon will see a brief break in shower activity, picking back up later this evening (mostly along/north of the state line). The weekend holds more highs in the 40s and plenty of overcast skies, followed by light rain returning Sunday (and again Tuesday). Drier conditions prevail starting next midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.