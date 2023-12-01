13abc Marketplace
12/1/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Drizzle and fog, rain showers also expected, temperatures steady or slowly rising from the lower 40s. SATURDAY: Chance of a lingering AM shower, then mostly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 40s. SUNDAY: Rain showers likely, highs again in the mid to upper 40s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s. TUESDAY: Rain and snow showers, near 40. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, upper 30s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, mid 40s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, mild, highs in the upper 40s.

