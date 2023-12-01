13 Action News Week in Review: December 1, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One dead after car hit by Amtrak train, a dog found dead in a local park, new details in Dee Warner’s murder and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.
- Dee Warner planned to discuss divorce the night before she was killed, officials say
- Local man arrested after allegedly preying on underaged kids who worked at his food pantry
- One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
- Ardagh plant in Whitehouse shutting down at end of January
- Toledo man arrested in apartment shooting that injured multiple people, including child, posts bond
- GRAPHIC: Investigators looking for answers after dog found dead in locked crate at Toledo park
- Man dead in Lenawee Co. hunting accident
- Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say
- Porch pirate tracked down by police who followed footprints in the snow
- One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
- TPD offers reward for info on Whitmer HS stadium shooting suspect
- House destroyed by fire on Centennial Road
- Waterville amphitheater still a go according to landowners
- TPD responds to burglary call at Toledo Museum of Art
- Toledo late to snow removal Tuesday morning due to communication breakdown, officials say
- No. 3 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 for 3rd-straight win in rivalry
