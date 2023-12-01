13abc Marketplace
13 Action News Week in Review: December 1, 2023

One dead after car hit by Amtrak train, a dog found dead in a local park and new details in...
One dead after car hit by Amtrak train, a dog found dead in a local park and new details in Dee Warner's murder. Here are our top stories.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One dead after car hit by Amtrak train, a dog found dead in a local park, new details in Dee Warner’s murder and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.

Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

