City of Toledo announces finalists in Snow Plow Naming Contest
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the 9 finalists in this year’s Snow Plow Naming Contest.
According to the City, the 9 finalists are:
- Sleigh Queen
- Snow Regrets
- Britney Clears
- Plow Me a River
- Edgar Allen Snow
- Loud and Plowed
- Muddy the Snow Hen
- Snowprah Winfrey
- Spirit of Snowledo
To find out the winning names when they’re announces and to track the snowplows in real-time, click here.
