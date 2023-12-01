City of Toledo announces finalists in Snow Plow Naming Contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the 9 finalists in this year’s Snow Plow Naming Contest.

According to the City, the 9 finalists are:

Sleigh Queen

Snow Regrets

Britney Clears

Plow Me a River

Edgar Allen Snow

Loud and Plowed

Muddy the Snow Hen

Snowprah Winfrey

Spirit of Snowledo

To find out the winning names when they’re announces and to track the snowplows in real-time, click here.

