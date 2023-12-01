13abc Marketplace
City of Toledo announces finalists in Snow Plow Naming Contest

The finalists include Sleigh Queen, Snowprah Winfrey, Edgar Allen Snow and more.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the 9 finalists in this year’s Snow Plow Naming Contest.

According to the City, the 9 finalists are:

  • Sleigh Queen
  • Snow Regrets
  • Britney Clears
  • Plow Me a River
  • Edgar Allen Snow
  • Loud and Plowed
  • Muddy the Snow Hen
  • Snowprah Winfrey
  • Spirit of Snowledo

To find out the winning names when they’re announces and to track the snowplows in real-time, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

