Couple surprised when care package for Maine shooting victims arrives in Puerto Rico

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - When Sylvania couple Carole and George Shirk dropped off their package at the Burkey, Ohio post office near their home, they expected a normal delivery.

But when they tracked the movement of their parcel, they were surprised to find it went a long way from Maine, its intended destination. Their package had left the continental United States and was over 1,700 miles from Maine, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The couple was sending a care package to a family affected by the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. They saw a picture of the grieving Seal family in the New York Times, who lost their father in the shooting, and they decided to take action.

“We decided it would be nice to do something for them,” Carole said. “We couldn’t go there, so we decided, we ordered teddy bears. Three teddy bears for the older children and a little bunny for the three-year-old.”

When Carole began tracking the package, as she always does, she saw the package was in an unexpected location.

“Everything was going well, it was on it’s way to Scarborough, Maine, and through tracking we found out that it wound up in Puerto Rico,” Shirk said.

According to the United States Postal Service tracking number, it was at a distribution center in San Juan. The next ping was in Carolina, Puerto Rico, a 30-minute drive from San Juan. Carole said that was the first time she’d heard of Carolina.

13 Action News contacted a spokesperson from USPS and she said they would escalate the case and provide information as soon as possible.

The Shirks tracked the package and it is now back on track to where it needs to go. The last location logged was in Southern Maine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.