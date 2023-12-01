13abc Marketplace
Drug trafficking suspect allegedly shot at officers during no-knock raid

Michael Guerin, 50, faces felonious assault and drug trafficking charges in Lucas County Court.
Michael Guerin, 50, faces felonious assault and drug trafficking charges in Lucas County Court.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police said that officers were shot at while serving a no-knock warrant Thursday.

Authorities say Guerin fired at officers gathered outside from inside his home at on the 800 block of Emerald.

Court documents said large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl were found inside, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Guerin refused to go to his court hearing Friday morning. Another hearing is scheduled for

