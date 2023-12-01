Fostoria man arrested on child pornography charges

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fostoria man was arrested on Nov. 27 after officials with multiple law enforcement departments executed a search warrant related to child pornography.

According to a press release from the city of Fostoria, the Fostoria Police Department, the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the Seneca County Drug Task Force executed the warrant at a home on Boston Ave. in Fostoria.

Robert Ware, 51, was arrested at the home on five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. All counts are felonies of the fourth degree but, because of prior convictions, all the felonies have been raised to felonies of the third degree.

According to the press release, the search warrant revealed images and videos of child pornography. Law enforcement officials are estimating there to be around 10,000 files of children involved in sexual poses or acts. According to the release, the videos do not appear to be homemade, created locally or contain Ware.

