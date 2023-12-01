13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Fostoria man arrested on child pornography charges

Ware was arrested following a search warrant related to child pornography.
Ware was arrested following a search warrant related to child pornography.(Seneca County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fostoria man was arrested on Nov. 27 after officials with multiple law enforcement departments executed a search warrant related to child pornography.

According to a press release from the city of Fostoria, the Fostoria Police Department, the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the Seneca County Drug Task Force executed the warrant at a home on Boston Ave. in Fostoria.

Robert Ware, 51, was arrested at the home on five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. All counts are felonies of the fourth degree but, because of prior convictions, all the felonies have been raised to felonies of the third degree.

According to the press release, the search warrant revealed images and videos of child pornography. Law enforcement officials are estimating there to be around 10,000 files of children involved in sexual poses or acts. According to the release, the videos do not appear to be homemade, created locally or contain Ware.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say

Latest News

The pantry is expected to serve more than 250 residents, of which more than 40% are children,...
Islamic Food Bank, LMH launch new pantry serving Weiler Homes, Spieker Terrace residents
Matthew Honigford, of Dephos, has been arrested for assaulting law enforcement and other...
Delphos man accused of assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Mario Guerrero Jr. is facing charges including Endangering Children, Discharge of a Firearm on...
Toledo man pleads not guilty after teen girl shot in the hand
Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete
Toledo man sentenced after police say he tortured dog with machete