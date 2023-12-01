Hittin' the Town: Miracle on Main Street kicks off Friday
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - It is the start of the holiday season and the city of Sylvania is getting in the spirit. A week full of Christmas activities started Friday night.
For more information on the Miracle on Main Street, click here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.