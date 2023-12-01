13abc Marketplace
Islamic Food Bank, LMH launch new pantry serving Weiler Homes, Spieker Terrace residents

The pantry is expected to serve more than 250 residents, of which more than 40% are children,...
The pantry is expected to serve more than 250 residents, of which more than 40% are children, on a weekly basis.(Islamic Food Bank)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Islamic Food Bank and Lucas Metropolitan Housing are launching an on-site, neighborhood food pantry to address food insecurity in the Weiler Homes and Spieker Terrace communities.

The IFB Pantry will be stocked with items that are typically not available at other pantries including fresh produce, bread and bakery items and a variety of protein sources in addition to shelf-stable items.

“We are excited to launch the IFB Pantry at Weiler Homes to extend food access to reach a population that is at risk for food insecurity, located in a food desert and has few viable resources for quality food,” said Dr. Razi Rafeeq, executive director of the Food Bank.

The Food Bank is partnering with Lucas Metropolitan Housing to ensure the pantry is consistently accessible and available to residents.

“We believe that access to nutritious food is an essential component of life that must be present in the lives of every individual,” said Libby Schoen, Chief Programs Officer at LMH. “This is why we are delighted to have this opportunity to partner with the Islamic Food Bank, which shares the same vision to provide this invaluable resource to families.”

The pantry is expected to serve more than 250 residents, of which more than 40% are children, on a weekly basis.

