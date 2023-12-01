Kingston Healthcare invites community to mail holiday cards to seniors

LUCAS Co., Ohio (WTVG) - As part of its Mail a Smile program, Kingston Healthcare is inviting the community to spread holiday cheer by sending holiday cards to seniors.

Because many residents are not able to see friends and family over the holiday season, sending a holiday card with a positive message is a great way to spread joy.

If you are interested in sending a card to a Kingston resident, address the card to “Any Resident” and include the address for the Perrysburg or Sylvania location.

Kingston Residence of Perrysburg: 333 E Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Kingston Residence of Sylvania: 4125 King Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560

Anyone with questions is urged to reach out to Jordan Puesey at 419-360-9464 or jpuesey@kingstonhealthcare.com.

