TPD: More than $500,000 worth of fur coats stolen from Toledo hotel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As much as $1 million dollars worth of fur coats were stolen from a hotel Thursday morning.

According to Toledo Police, a suspect broke out a window at the Hampton Inn on Secor around 5 a.m., gaining access to the banquet room.

Surveillance video shows multiple suspects making multiple trips taking fur coats and clothing out of the room, which had been rented by a local furrier for a sale.

The loss was reported to be around $500,000 to $1 million.

