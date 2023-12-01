Annual Old Newsboys paper sale benefits Toledo-area kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association’s annual paper sale is taking place on Dec. 1 this year and aims to provide a better way of living for Toledo area families.

According to the association, volunteer newsies raise their own funds by selling a charity edition newspaper at traffic intersections throughout the City of Toledo every year on the first Friday of December. All the money raised from the paper sale goes towards paying for shoes and coats for any local school children in need.

The association also provides aid and relief to the financially disadvantages of northwest Ohio through the following programs:

Distributing clothing and shoes to needy children in the area through the use of vouchers distributed by school administrators on an as needed basis

Donating to charitable organizations, including non-profit groups providing services and assistance to needy youth in the area

Distributing boxes of food and toys during the holiday season to needy families in the area

For more information, or to get involved, click here.

