13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Annual Old Newsboys paper sale benefits Toledo-area kids

The Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association’s annual paper sale aims to provide a better way of...
The Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association’s annual paper sale aims to provide a better way of living for Toledo area families.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association’s annual paper sale is taking place on Dec. 1 this year and aims to provide a better way of living for Toledo area families.

According to the association, volunteer newsies raise their own funds by selling a charity edition newspaper at traffic intersections throughout the City of Toledo every year on the first Friday of December. All the money raised from the paper sale goes towards paying for shoes and coats for any local school children in need.

The association also provides aid and relief to the financially disadvantages of northwest Ohio through the following programs:

  • Distributing clothing and shoes to needy children in the area through the use of vouchers distributed by school administrators on an as needed basis
  • Donating to charitable organizations, including non-profit groups providing services and assistance to needy youth in the area
  • Distributing boxes of food and toys during the holiday season to needy families in the area

For more information, or to get involved, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say

Latest News

FILE - Toledo Early Vote Center
Recount set in Anthony Wayne Schools Board of Education race
Stretch of US-24 near Fallen Timbers closed after crash, gas leak
Stretch of US-24 near Fallen Timbers reopens after crash, gas leak
Leading off December on a wet note, with more scattered showers Sunday. Dan Smith explains.
12/1: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
John Fulton with the Appliance Center joins Rebecca and Eric on The Nine to discuss how the...
John Fulton explains Greater Toledo Home Giveaway on The Nine