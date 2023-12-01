Pemberville announces scheduled power outage for Dec. 6

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Pemberville announced a scheduled power outage which will last four hours on Dec. 6.

According to a press release from the Village of Pemberville, the scheduled outage will begin at 8 a.m. and last until noon.

The power outage will impact the entire village.

