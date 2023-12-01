Recount set in Anthony Wayne Schools Board of Education race
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A recount is set for the Anthony Wayne Local School District’s Board of Education race, election officials said Friday.
According to the Lucas County Board of Elections, a recount is required due to the difference in votes between Shellie McKnight and Amy Barrett.
The recount is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Early Vote Center.
