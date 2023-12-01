Stretch of US-24 near Fallen Timbers reopens after crash, gas leak
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - US-24 was shut down between Fallen Timbers and SR-64 Friday afternoon due to a gas leak following a crash, officials said.
Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say the road reopened around 1:00pm. The agency was originally asking drivers to avoid the area and find a different route.
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and the OSHP Toledo post responded to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.
