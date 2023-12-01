Stretch of US-24 near Fallen Timbers reopens after crash, gas leak

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - US-24 was shut down between Fallen Timbers and SR-64 Friday afternoon due to a gas leak following a crash, officials said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say the road reopened around 1:00pm. The agency was originally asking drivers to avoid the area and find a different route.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and the OSHP Toledo post responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

