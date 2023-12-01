Toledo Central Catholic wins Division III state championship

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Central Catholic defeated Columbus Bishop Waterson 27-7 Friday evening to win its second straight Division III state championship.

No. 4 Bishop Waterson struck first with a six-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. But after that, it was all Irish as No. 1 Central Catholic scored 27 unanswered.

With under two minutes remaining in the game, the Central Catholic defense came up with a key interception to seal the victory.

