Toledo Central Catholic wins Division III state championship

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Central Catholic defeated Columbus Bishop Waterson 27-7 Friday evening to win its second straight Division III state championship.

No. 4 Bishop Waterson struck first with a six-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. But after that, it was all Irish as No. 1 Central Catholic scored 27 unanswered.

With under two minutes remaining in the game, the Central Catholic defense came up with a key interception to seal the victory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

