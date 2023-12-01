TPD responds to burglary call at Toledo Museum of Art

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken into custody after police responded to a burglary call at the Toledo Museum of Art early Friday morning.

The suspect was seen at the loading dock of the museum with a bandage on his head and a wrecked van nearby.

Officers said the call came in before 6 a.m. of a man trying to break into the museum, adding that the van was stolen out of Maumee.

