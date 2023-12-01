13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD responds to burglary call at Toledo Museum of Art

TPD responds to burglary call at Toledo Museum of Art
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken into custody after police responded to a burglary call at the Toledo Museum of Art early Friday morning.

The suspect was seen at the loading dock of the museum with a bandage on his head and a wrecked van nearby.

Officers said the call came in before 6 a.m. of a man trying to break into the museum, adding that the van was stolen out of Maumee.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say

Latest News

TPD responds to burglary call at Toledo Museum of Art
TPD responds to burglary call at Toledo Museum of Art
Expect steady morning rain with even steadier temperatures in the mid-40s.
12/1: Erin's Friday Forecast
When Minutes Matter
I-TEAM: Emergency crews “argue” as mom calls for help after child struggles to breath
11/30/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/30/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast