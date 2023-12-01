13abc Marketplace
TPS to hold Holiday Hope Drive to collect items for Family House

The Holiday Hope Drive is taking place now through Dec. 20.
The Holiday Hope Drive is taking place now through Dec. 20.(Toledo Public Schools)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is collecting items for Family House through its Holiday Hope Drive.

The Holiday Hope Drive is taking place now through Dec. 20 and the items collected will be donated to Family House, Toledo’s shelter for homeless families.

TPS says the following are the items that are needed:

  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Disinfectant wipes/spray
  • Dish soap
  • Laundry detergent
  • Dryer sheets
  • Twin and Full size sheets and blankets
  • Bleach
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Tissues
  • Umbrellas
  • Latex gloves
  • Pull-Ups
  • Bath towels
  • Deodorant
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Ethnic hair care products
  • Pillows

According to TPS, the donated items, which must be new, can be dropped off at Bowsher, Rogers, Scott, Start, Waite and Woodward High Schools and also at the TPS Administration Building located at 1609 N Summit St.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

