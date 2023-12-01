TPS to hold Holiday Hope Drive to collect items for Family House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is collecting items for Family House through its Holiday Hope Drive.

The Holiday Hope Drive is taking place now through Dec. 20 and the items collected will be donated to Family House, Toledo’s shelter for homeless families.

TPS says the following are the items that are needed:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Disinfectant wipes/spray

Dish soap

Laundry detergent

Dryer sheets

Twin and Full size sheets and blankets

Bleach

Shampoo and conditioner

Tissues

Umbrellas

Latex gloves

Pull-Ups

Bath towels

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Ethnic hair care products

Pillows

According to TPS, the donated items, which must be new, can be dropped off at Bowsher, Rogers, Scott, Start, Waite and Woodward High Schools and also at the TPS Administration Building located at 1609 N Summit St.

