Waterville amphitheater still a go according to landowners

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Plans for a Waterville amphitheater may not be over according to landowners. A spokesperson with Devonshire Reit, Gary Yunker, cleared the air Thursday for the first time since announcing the project.

Yunker says there is still an ongoing lawsuit between the city and some residents, though.

“We’re an affected party,” said Yunker.

According to court records, the lawsuit was filed last December. Neighbors living in homes near the land appealed Waterville city council’s November 2022 decision to grant a permit to developers for an amphitheater calling it quote, “illegal and unreasonable”. Judge Lindsay Navarre still has not made a decision.

Newly elected councilman Wayne Wagner says he may have an idea as to why.

“I think she’s overwhelmed there’s a lot of cases. She’s not just a civil judge she’s a criminal judge as well,” said Wayne. “My communication with the city, you know, no one really expected a judgment from Ms. Navarre for quite a bit of time.”

Wagner believes there may not even be a case anymore. ”If the conditional use permit is past the one year mark, and it’s expired, what is there to rule on.”

Yunker says once they hear from the judge, the amphitheater is going up.

“It takes commitment from an operator, but we feel that commitment can be secured and that’s what we’re going to start working on immediately,” said Yunker. “It’s going to be a quality project and I just don’t think that it would have an impact on the neighborhood like it has been represented.”

Yunker confirms the original promoter for this project, Hunter Brucks, is officially out, and he is looking to do something in Toledo.

