Why it Matters: Purdue Pharma opioid settlement case

A nationwide opioid settlement would send billions of dollars into the fight against the opioid crisis.
By WTVG Staff and Josh Croup
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A nationwide opioid settlement would send billions of dollars into the fight against the opioid crisis. But not everyone wants it to go forward. The decision will be up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Watch the full Why it Matters above.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

