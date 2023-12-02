12/2: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Once we get through a foggy and misty start to the day, the rest of Saturday is mainly dry with lots of clouds. Temperatures remain steady in the mid to low 40s. Overnight into Sunday, do expect a similar start to the day with the air nice and saturated, and showers do carry through the day. Temperatures remain in the mid to low 40s once again. Monday is looking like our next dry day, with some more moisture not too far behind it on Tuesday, and temperatures start to cool a bit into the work week.

