93-year-old Findlay woman crochets and donates 200 winter hats to homeless shelters

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Joyce Wilson was 9-years-old, living in Canada, when she learned how to knit.

“During the war effort we knitted, we were making washcloths for the service people,” Wilson recalled while sitting on her living room couch in Findlay crocheting.

That was during WWII. Now, at the age of 93, Wilson has moved on from knitting, she crochets now.

“We’ll our family was the type you were always doing something, and so I did knit, and then, but this is crocheting, and this is much faster, and there’s only one needle,” Wilson said.

After marrying and moving to the United States, Wilson saw a need.

“God has blessed me in many ways, and I felt that I would like to give back,” Wilson said.

Wilson has been doing just that, giving back. This year she crocheted 200 winter hats and donated them to two homeless shelters in Findlay.

“I have been blessed, I think that we were poor, you know, but we weren’t aware that we were poor,” Wilson said. “I mean the yarn isn’t cheap, but probably between $350 and $400 in yarn.”

Sarah Shaferly, who fosters children in the surrounding area, said Wilson’s efforts over the past 26 years have left an impact on the community.

“A lot of them don’t have new clothes, new anything, so when they go through the foster care system, they kind of show up with what’s on their backs, or very minimal clothes. So, to have a new hat, that meant a lot to them,” Shaferly said.

After this recent donation, Wilson has no plans of slowing down. In fact, she has already crocheted 40 hats for next year.

“I do enjoy it, and it’s just something we’ve always done, you know we just didn’t sit idle,” Wilson added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.