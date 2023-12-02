Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - December 1st, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the season premiere of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. However, we’ll still mix in some football since Central Catholic defeated Bishop Watterson in the Division III state championship game Friday evening. Liberty Center is taking on Perry in the Division V title game Saturday.

Host Mark Kunz will feature those matchups along with the BCSN Game of the Week on the court between Scott and Start. We’ll have the cheerleaders of the week and the Trifecta as well.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

FOOTBALL

Central Catholic vs. Bishop Watterson

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scott at Start

Woodward at Waite

SMCC at Huron

Swanton at Lake

Lima Senior at Bowsher

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anthony Wayne at Fremont Ross

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian

Findlay at Springfield

HOCKEY

St. John’s vs. Perrysburg

