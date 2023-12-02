Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - December 1st, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the season premiere of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. However, we’ll still mix in some football since Central Catholic defeated Bishop Watterson in the Division III state championship game Friday evening. Liberty Center is taking on Perry in the Division V title game Saturday.
Host Mark Kunz will feature those matchups along with the BCSN Game of the Week on the court between Scott and Start. We’ll have the cheerleaders of the week and the Trifecta as well.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
FOOTBALL
Central Catholic vs. Bishop Watterson
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scott at Start
Woodward at Waite
SMCC at Huron
Swanton at Lake
Lima Senior at Bowsher
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anthony Wayne at Fremont Ross
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian
Findlay at Springfield
HOCKEY
St. John’s vs. Perrysburg
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.