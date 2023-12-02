H2Ohio awards multi-million dollar grants to improve water infrastructure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is year five of the EPA’s H2Ohio program and on Friday, they announced big plans for the coming year.

H2Ohio is giving out 14 grants to improve and protect the water systems across Ohio and two of those recipients are in Northwest Ohio, Toledo and Findlay.

The multi-million dollar initiative by H2Ohio has one important goal, to maintain and improve the water quality and sustainability in Ohio.

Findlay is one of the recipients and is planning to use the money for some much-needed updates to the sewer system in the Spring Lakes subdivision.

Officials with the city of Toledo say the city will be using the $2.5 million it received for the design of a new water main. The system will bring water from lake Erie to the water treatment plant at Cullins Park.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.