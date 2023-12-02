13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

H2Ohio awards multi-million dollar grants to improve water infrastructure

It is year five of the EPA’s H2Ohio program and Friday, they announced big plans for the coming year.
By WTVG Staff and Meghan Daniels
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is year five of the EPA’s H2Ohio program and on Friday, they announced big plans for the coming year.

H2Ohio is giving out 14 grants to improve and protect the water systems across Ohio and two of those recipients are in Northwest Ohio, Toledo and Findlay.

The multi-million dollar initiative by H2Ohio has one important goal, to maintain and improve the water quality and sustainability in Ohio.

Findlay is one of the recipients and is planning to use the money for some much-needed updates to the sewer system in the Spring Lakes subdivision.

Officials with the city of Toledo say the city will be using the $2.5 million it received for the design of a new water main. The system will bring water from lake Erie to the water treatment plant at Cullins Park.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say

Latest News

The Toledo Police Department made an arrest and charged a suspect related to a shooting where...
Suspect charged in East Toledo shooting
Northgate apartments elevators broken, residents trapped inside
I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Northgate Apartments elevators broken, residents trapped inside
Some area farmers are still working on the harvest.
Why the fall harvest ran late this year
Rossford Schools is showing off its new multi-million dollar facility and you don’t have to be...
The “R” multi-purpose facility building open to Rossford residents