I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Northgate Apartments elevators broken, residents trapped inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Both elevators inside the senior living complex, Northgate Apartments, have been broken since Sunday, according to residents. Some who live there can’t make it up and down the stairs. They say they’re stuck inside.

“I’m just locked up,” Linda Burmeister, who lives on the eighth floor of the Northgate Apartments, said, “[It’s] kinda like being in jail. You can’t get outside. You can’t do things you’re supposed to do, need to do and all that stuff.”

“That’s not their problem, is what the office said. Us getting downstairs is not their problem,” Linda Burmeister said.

Her daughter, Laquell Burmeister, has visited her mother three times since the elevators broke down, bringing her supplies.

“I’m the lucky one like that. Lot of people don’t have nobody and they not going to have food,” Linda Burmeister said.

Laquell Burmeister says her mother missed a doctor appointment because she couldn’t get down the stairs,

“That’s not good for her. She’s going through a lot of health issues right now. She needs to see all her doctor’s appointments,” Laquell Burmeister said.

Her mother could miss more appointments. The Burmeisters called the building’s management office on Thursday and were told the elevators might be open by Wednesday.

“I don’t think it’s fair for these elderly people to have no way out of their apartments,” Laquell Burmeister said.

They contacted 13 Action News for help. The I-TEAM tried talking to the apartment’s managers and parent company, Wingate Companies, but both entities did not respond.

The I-TEAM also tried contacting the City of Toledo, Lucas County, the Toledo Fire Department, the Ability Center, the Fair Housing Center, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Justice.

The Fair Housing Center said they were monitoring the situation. No one responded with a solution.

“They don’t care about us,” Linda Burmeister said. “Honestly, it’s hell.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.