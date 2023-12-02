13abc Marketplace
Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo synagogue evacuates for bomb threat Saturday morning

Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local synagogue B’nai Israel was rushed to evacuate the building after a bomb threat Saturday morning according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo (JFGT).

Around 10:15 a.m. during Shabbat morning services, a text message was sent to a crisis line saying that someone was headed to the synagogue with a pipe bomb in their backpack says the JFGT. Officials say that Sylvania police searched and cleared the scene before deeming that it wasn’t a credible threat.

Services were able to resume once the scene was cleared to be safe says JFGT.

Officials say that the Police and FBI are currently investigating the incident.

