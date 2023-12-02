13abc Marketplace
The “R” multi-purpose facility building open to Rossford residents

Rossford Schools is showing off its new multi-million dollar facility and you don’t have to be a student to use it!
By Jada Respress
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Schools is showing off its new multi-million dollar facility and you don’t have to be a student to use it!

The mayor just announced that community members are welcome to use the facility.

The multi-purpose facility is already open to students but on Jan. 8 it will be open to Rossford residents.

“It’s just a nice way to offer, especially in these upcoming cold months and inclement weather an opportunity for our adult residents to enjoy this facility,” Superintendent of Rossford Schools Dan Crepes said.

Superintendent Creps says this state-of-the-art facility is free to Rossford residents.

Citizens who want to use the facility will need to complete an application at the Rossford board office and bring their state ID to go through a background check approval can be issued on the spot.

”You’ll be given a fob at that time once you complete that process successfully you’re able to enter through these doors and then utilize the three-lane track here and all of the cardio facilities,” Creps said,

The facility is open to the public from 6:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Monday through Friday however these times could change in the future.

“We have to make sure that we get a better handle on utilization on our student programs first before we take another look at possibly expanding that,” Creps said.

If you’re interested in applying to use facilities at the “R” you can start applying on Dec. 4.

