Toledo man arrested and charged for shooting three people, including 12-year-old, out on bail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One day after his arrest, on Nov. 30, Estis made surety bond and was released from jail. Estis, 18, was arrested and charged with felonies related to shooting three people including a 12-year-old during a shooting at the Weiler Homes in East Toledo.

Nearly two months after the Oct. 1 shooting, Estis was arrested and charged by U.S. Marshals. Municipal Court Judge Nicole Khoury set his bond at $25,000. One day after his arrest, on Nov. 30, Estis made surety bond and was released from jail.

Jeffrey Walling, the president of ABC Bail Bonds, the bail bond company Estis worked with, explained what a surety bond is.

“Surety is backed by an insurance company,” Walling said. “And what we do is we put up the whole dollar amount of the bond, we charge the family the 10% and if the person misses court, we go out, we find them, and bring them back.”

Walling said he thinks surety bonds are the best kinds of bonds because it assigns a bail bondsmen to the case, assuring the defendant will show in court.

It’s a detailed process that involves family members or close friends co-signing that the defendant will make court.

“We bring a circle of people, from family members to friends to employers, to clergy, people that will vouch for the person and stand up if he misses and tell us where he’s at so we can get him,” Walling said.

Walling said he couldn’t provide details about Estis’ case, but he thought the $25,000 bond was standard. The dollar amount doesn’t change the fact that he has to do his job and bring them to court.

“It really doesn’t matter the dollar amount, it’s the fact that they have a bail bondsmen attached to it because we’re going to chase the person,” Walling said. “If it’s a $100 bond or a $1 million dollar bond, we’re going to chase them just the same and we’re going to make sure that they come back to court.”

Estis’ next scheduled court date is Dec. 6 for a preliminary hearing. ABC Bail Bonds said they have a 99% success rate and work to make sure their client makes their court date and completes their case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.