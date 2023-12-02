13abc Marketplace
Train crashes into car early morning in Northwood

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Kentucky State Police.
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST
Northwood , Ohio (WTVG) - An Amtrak crashed into a car near Walbridge Road in Lake Township around 5:30 a.m. according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials say that the driver from Flint Michigan, 35, was driving eastbound on Walbridge Road before it got stuck on the track. The driver left the car and was able to exit the vehicle before the train hit says OSHP.

OSHP says that the Amtrack had 112 passengers and crew on board the train during the crash. Officials say that the train was traveling from Toledo to Pittsburgh.

The railroad was closed until around 7 a.m. before Amtrak cleared the scene according to OSHP. Officials say there were no injuries reported from the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

