Viewer donates supplies to man who says apartment was emptied by contractors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We first aired his story Monday night, when Chris Smith told us almost all of his belongings were thrown away by contractors who were hired by Quail Ridge Apartment property managers to fix his cabinets.

“Just trying to make it one day at a time,” said Smith.

He says management told him it was a miscommunication, offering him $2,500 for everything.

“It was like a slap in the face,” Smith said.

When 13 Action News called to speak with someone, the person who picked up the phone replied with, “No comment”.

“I haven’t heard from them since a phone call a few days ago and that was it,” said Smith.

One woman who saw the original story says she felt like she just had to help.

“Why would anybody do that, just throw his life away,” she said.

She asked to be kept anonymous, sending Chris, pots and pans, mugs, and plates. She said she sent anything she could think of to help fill his apartment with necessities.

“It’s good to help somebody in need because you never know, you might need it sometime,” said this viewer. “I’ll do it as long as I live.”

Although he says he cannot get his personal documents back, or his childhood photos, Smith says this act of kindness is somewhat of a relief.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.