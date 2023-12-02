13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Viewer donates supplies to man who says apartment was emptied by contractors

A 13 Action News viewer saw a story about a man whose apartment was emptied by contractors and decided to step up and donate supplies.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We first aired his story Monday night, when Chris Smith told us almost all of his belongings were thrown away by contractors who were hired by Quail Ridge Apartment property managers to fix his cabinets.

“Just trying to make it one day at a time,” said Smith.

He says management told him it was a miscommunication, offering him $2,500 for everything.

“It was like a slap in the face,” Smith said.

When 13 Action News called to speak with someone, the person who picked up the phone replied with, “No comment”.

“I haven’t heard from them since a phone call a few days ago and that was it,” said Smith.

One woman who saw the original story says she felt like she just had to help.

“Why would anybody do that, just throw his life away,” she said.

She asked to be kept anonymous, sending Chris, pots and pans, mugs, and plates. She said she sent anything she could think of to help fill his apartment with necessities.

“It’s good to help somebody in need because you never know, you might need it sometime,” said this viewer. “I’ll do it as long as I live.”

Although he says he cannot get his personal documents back, or his childhood photos, Smith says this act of kindness is somewhat of a relief.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved

Latest News

The Toledo Police Department made an arrest and charged a suspect related to a shooting where...
Suspect charged in East Toledo shooting
It is year five of the EPA’s H2Ohio program and Friday, they announced big plans for the...
H2Ohio awards multi-million dollar grants to improve water infrastructure
Northgate apartments elevators broken, residents trapped inside
I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Northgate Apartments elevators broken, residents trapped inside
Some area farmers are still working on the harvest.
Why the fall harvest ran late this year
Rossford Schools is showing off its new multi-million dollar facility and you don’t have to be...
The “R” multi-purpose facility building open to Rossford residents