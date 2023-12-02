Why the fall harvest ran late this year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During November we had record sunshine, and it was very dry; perfect conditions for harvesting. Despite that, many area farmers are running behind schedule.

“We’re about three weeks later than what we typically would be,” Lisa Mitchell, a Grain Merchandiser for Gerald Grain Center in Delta, Ohio said. “There’s probably about 95% of the crop here at the elevator, and the last 5% is yet to come in.”

You could almost say the weather last month was “too good.” All at the same time, the farmers headed to the grain elevators with their beans and corn, but there was nowhere to put it.

“Last year’s wheat crop that was planted was bigger than what we thought, on top of great wheat yields. So, there wasn’t a big milling program this year, so a lot of the wheat that we took over the summer is still in the space that is typically used for corn and beans,” Mitchell said.

On top of that, trains have been running behind schedule. Some grain elevators, like the Gerald Grain Center in Delta, have at times had to close and refuse any further deliveries until the trains showed up to ship the product out.

“During the COVID years we saw them reduce crews, and it feels like that’s just something we continue to see,” Mitchell said. “A lack of turns every month.”

All the extra crop lying around means that supply is exceeding demand, and therefore farmers aren’t getting paid as much per bushel. However, the previously mentioned logistical issues means that may not necessarily translate to lower prices at the grocery store. Despite these delays and setbacks, the harvest in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan this year is still considered a success.

“We have a lot of people here in Fulton County that are going to beat their average yield from last year on both corn and beans,” Mitchell said. “We’ve seen some lighter yields as you get closer to Indiana, but overall a really good crop from a year’s perspective.”

What’s left to harvest at this point is mainly corn, and most of that is just north of the Ohio-Michigan state line.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.