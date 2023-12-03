13abc Marketplace
12/2: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Locally dense fog, gray skies, and damp for a couple more days.
12/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TONIGHT: A bit of mist and drizzle with lows in the upper 30s. Patchy dense fog is possible overnight. SUNDAY: After some morning fog, the rest of the day will have occasional showers with highs in the mid-40s. A few downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible. SUNDAY NIGHT: Lingering drizzle with lows in the mid-30s. Patchy, dense fog will be possible again overnight. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some morning fog and mist; highs in the low 40s. EXTENDED: A mix of rain and snow is likely Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. A dusting is possible, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Roads should be fine during the day, but we’ll have to watch for slick spots to develop Tuesday night. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs near 40. Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy, breezy, and mild Friday with a few light showers possible and highs in the low 50s. Cloudy Saturday with highs around 50 and rain moving in by the afternoon.

