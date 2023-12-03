13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/3: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Dense fog into lunchtime showers
The widespread, dense fog is pushed aside by incoming showers.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: Fog then showers the late morning to early afternoon. They become isolated through the afternoon in southern counties. Temps in the mid-40s. Tonight: Breezy and cloudy with some lingering drizzles/mist. Lows in the mid-30s. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and foggy/misty start once again. Temps in the low-40s. Extended: Tuesday is a rain/snow mix event that is currently timed out in the morning. The freezing temperatures in in-land counties support snowfall and a dusting could be produced. As temperatures warm through the morning, the snow turns to a mix and then into just rain. Totals right now aren’t too significant, just around 0.1″ to a 0.25″, but the impact is seen overnight into Wednesday when temperatures tumble into the 20s and the roads become slick. We dry up temporarily before a late week/weekend system approaches.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say

Latest News

The widespread, dense fog is pushed aside by incoming showers.
12/3: Erin's Sunday Forecast
12/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/2: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
We have a pair of misty mornings for the weekends, and showers are likely Sunday.
12/2: Erin’s Saturday Forecast