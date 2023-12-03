12/3: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Today: Fog then showers the late morning to early afternoon. They become isolated through the afternoon in southern counties. Temps in the mid-40s. Tonight: Breezy and cloudy with some lingering drizzles/mist. Lows in the mid-30s. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and foggy/misty start once again. Temps in the low-40s. Extended: Tuesday is a rain/snow mix event that is currently timed out in the morning. The freezing temperatures in in-land counties support snowfall and a dusting could be produced. As temperatures warm through the morning, the snow turns to a mix and then into just rain. Totals right now aren’t too significant, just around 0.1″ to a 0.25″, but the impact is seen overnight into Wednesday when temperatures tumble into the 20s and the roads become slick. We dry up temporarily before a late week/weekend system approaches.

